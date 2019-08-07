August 4, 2019 Alvin William (Whitey) Epperly, 96, of Blue Ridge, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Gary Wayne Epperly, and is survived by his wife, Annie; son, W J. Epperly and wife, Patricia; daughter-in-law, Susan and her husband, Darrell Hensley; two grandchildren, Joshua Epperly and wife, Meghan, and Benjamin Andrew Epperly; two sisters, Faye Wade and Peggy Howell; and several nieces, nephews and special friends. The family would like to thank all the staff of the VA Medical Center in Salem for the special care given to Mr. Epperly. Per his request, there will be no service or visitation. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.