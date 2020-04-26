March 27, 1952 April 24, 2020 Lynn Allen English, age 68, of Boones Mill, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by his family. Due to the mandates placed by our Governor over the COVID-19 Pandemic, graveside services will be private at Sherwood Memorial Park with Pastor Alpheus Atkins officiating. Arrangements by Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, Rocky Mount. www.connerbowman.com.

