ENGLISH Guy C. December 31, 1925 August 7, 2019 Guy C. English, 93, of Rocky Mount, Va., died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was born December 31, 1925 a son of the late William and Ella English. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Blandine Byrd English. Surviving are numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Tommy and Ruth Bousman, Bryon and Gloria Perdue, Ray and Linda Vernon, Cash and Betty Cooper. Funeral services will be conducted from Flora Funeral Chapel 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 with Pastor Philip Bramblet officiating. Interment will follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. His family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Flora Funeral Service & Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
