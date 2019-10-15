ENGLAND Ruby Lawson Vaughan September 20, 1929 October 13, 2019 Ruby Lawson Vaughan England, 90, of Dublin, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born September 20, 1929 in Patrick County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Buren and Dissie Bowers Lawson. Everyone fondly knew her as Miss Ruby. She greeted all with her beautiful smile, big hugs and contagious loving personality. Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Vaughan and infant daughter, Patricia. Also, her second husband, Eugene England. Ruby lost her brother, Carl Buren Lawson during the Korean War. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her daughter, Teresa Ann Puckett (George); grandsons, Brian Tuck (Nicole), Shannon Tuck (Melissa) and great-granddaughter, Carlea Tuck. Family by marriage, Lisa Tars and son Brayden and Christopher Puckett. Sister, Genevieve Craddock; brother, James Lawson; brother-in-law, Tommy Vaughan; and nephews, David, Gary and Russell; nieces, Ruth, Lois, Rachel, Esther, Martha and Judy. A very special thanks to Phyllis Bessler for her continual love, friendship and care and to the staff at the Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center for their outstanding care and support. Ruby was a member of the Community Christian Church and was retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections. Ruby was well-known for her famous cooking and baking and willingness to help others. The life lesson Ruby would share with all is to always consider others above yourself. Romans 12: 9-13. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace Street, Dublin, Va. Following visitation the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jason Allmon officiating. For those considering an expression of sympathy, flowers or donations are appreciated. The family requests contributions be made in Ruby's memory to the Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center, 211-5th St., Dublin, Va. 24084 or to the Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace St., Dublin, Va. 24084. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

