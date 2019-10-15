ENGLAND Ruby Lawson Vaughan September 20, 1929 October 13, 2019 Ruby Lawson Vaughan England, 90, of Dublin, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born September 20, 1929 in Patrick County, Va., she was the daughter of the late Buren and Dissie Bowers Lawson. Everyone fondly knew her as Miss Ruby. She greeted all with her beautiful smile, big hugs and contagious loving personality. Ruby was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert L. Vaughan and infant daughter, Patricia. Also, her second husband, Eugene England. Ruby lost her brother, Carl Buren Lawson during the Korean War. Left to cherish her memory and carry on her legacy are her daughter, Teresa Ann Puckett (George); grandsons, Brian Tuck (Nicole), Shannon Tuck (Melissa) and great-granddaughter, Carlea Tuck. Family by marriage, Lisa Tars and son Brayden and Christopher Puckett. Sister, Genevieve Craddock; brother, James Lawson; brother-in-law, Tommy Vaughan; and nephews, David, Gary and Russell; nieces, Ruth, Lois, Rachel, Esther, Martha and Judy. A very special thanks to Phyllis Bessler for her continual love, friendship and care and to the staff at the Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center for their outstanding care and support. Ruby was a member of the Community Christian Church and was retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections. Ruby was well-known for her famous cooking and baking and willingness to help others. The life lesson Ruby would share with all is to always consider others above yourself. Romans 12: 9-13. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace Street, Dublin, Va. Following visitation the funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Jason Allmon officiating. For those considering an expression of sympathy, flowers or donations are appreciated. The family requests contributions be made in Ruby's memory to the Pulaski Adult Day Service and Fall Prevention Center, 211-5th St., Dublin, Va. 24084 or to the Community Christian Church, 5382 Grace St., Dublin, Va. 24084. Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Roanoke traffic dispute turned into a parking lot gunfight. Now it involves a federal drug probe.
-
Appeals court orders stay of Mountain Valley Pipeline permit
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.