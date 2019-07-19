ENGLAND, Edith Hall July 14, 2019 Edith Hall England, 91, a Roanoke native, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Kenneth England; parents, Bill and Mamie Hall; and sister, Geraldine Sorrels (Roy). Edie is survived by her daughter, Debbie Reynolds (Ed); son, Steve England (Denise); grandchildren, Beth Higgins (Paul), Jay Reynolds, Sarah McLaughlin (Kevin), and Kate England; and eight great-grandchildren, Crawford, Ella and Clara Higgins, Kennis, Abby and Jacob Reynolds, Ella and Grace McLaughlin. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy Purser (Bobby); and numerous nieces and nephews. Edie was an accomplished artist and while living in Lynchburg was a member of Seven Hills Art Club and participated in numerous art shows. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her endless joy. She was proud of them all! Special thanks to Phyllis and those at Park Oak Grove who helped care for Edie, and for Debbie who was always by her side. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens in Roanoke. Memorial donations may be made to Turn The Page, P.O. Box 8191, Roanoke, VA 24014.Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
