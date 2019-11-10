ELSWICK Stephen Todd November 8, 2019 Stephen Todd Elswick, of Salem, Va., passed away November 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Tinsley Elswick Jr. Todd is survived by his parents, Jim and Phyllis B. Elswick; sister, Terri Bannon and husband, Jeff Bannon; three nephews, John Vincet Bannon, Steven Cary Bannon, Lee Michael Elwick; one aunt, Marie Knipple and husband, Paul. Todd attended Salem High School and graduated from ECPI with a degree in Network Security. He enjoyed all his electronics and bicycles, they kept him busy following his diagnosis of brain cancer and the years of treatment. The family would like to thank the staff at the palliative care unit of Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Also, a big thank you to Pastor Ben Lockhart for his prayers and faithful visits to Todd. Funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, 2 p.m. at Lotz Salem Chapel. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park.

