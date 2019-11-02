ELSON Amy Margaret December 25, 1935 October 31, 2019 Amy Margaret Elson, 83, of Blacksburg, Va., loving wife of Donald Elson for 60 years, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She is survived by her husband and children, Marshall Elson and Mary Elson. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.McCoyfuneralHome.com.

