November 9, 1934 March 13, 2020 Hugh Edward Elliott, 85, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was a wonderful, kind man who loved his family, his friends, and the beauty of our natural world. An avid outdoorsman, Hugh studied the flora and fauna of our area and through close observations could identify every tree, imitate every songbird, describe the habits of our woodland creatures, and understood the vital link between insects and plants. He loved music and had a natural ability to play the guitar and banjo and was happiest when plucking a tune. His ready smile and helpful nature endeared him to many. Hugh retired from his career as Assistant Manager in the Accounting Department of Norfolk Southern many years ago. He was born on November 9, 1934, the son of the late Garland Elliott and Minnie Oakes Elliott and was predeceased by his brothers, Wilbur Elliott and David L. Elliott Sr. Hugh is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris Hogan Elliott; his son, Rickie Edward Elliott; his daughter, Donna (Jim) Jefferson of Union Hall; his granddaughter, Carmen Krieger of Washington, D.C.; his two nephews, David L. Elliott Jr. and Charles (Ragan) Elliott of Idaho; and special family friends, Sandra Jones Stubbs and her son, Dean. There will be a viewing for family and friends from 4 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. In lieu of flowers, plant a native tree in his memory and think of him as you watch it grow. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
