January 21, 1931 February 23, 2020 Charlie Walter Elgin Jr., 89, of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, in Annandale, Va. He was born on January 21, 1931, in Kingston, W.Va., to the late Charles Walter Elgin and Josephine Johnson Elgin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Bush Elgin; his brother, Edwin E. Elgin Sr.; and his sister, Nancy Elgin Kilmon. He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Elgin Lowman and her husband, R. Bruce Lowman of Annandale, Va.; his grandchildren, Alexa J. Lowman and Ethan A. Lowman; his former wife and mother of his daughter, Jewell Wall Hughes; his brothers, Dwight L. Elgin (Norma) of Bellevue, Wash., and W. Wayne Elgin (Suzy) of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister, Barbarajo Elgin Cox of Clinton, Md.; one aunt, Maxine Bersch-Lovern of Garland, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Charlie graduated from Oak Hill High School in Oak Hill, W.Va., where he became an Eagle Scout. He later studied engineering at Virginia Tech. Charlie was a proud veteran of the Korean War where he served in the United States Army Signal Corps. He retired in 1993 after working at General Electric Company for nearly 28 years. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Radford, Va. He enjoyed a number of hobbies including gardening, beekeeping, horticulture, farming, electronics, chess, card games, bowling, reading, and puzzles. He was also an avid Virginia Tech fan and enjoyed Redskins football. Charlie was active in his community, volunteering numerous hours at the VFW Post 5311 where he served as Commander for many years. He was a Certified Planning Commissioner, serving on the Montgomery County Planning Commission, including some time as their Chairman, as well as serving on the Board of Directors of the Virginia Citizens Planning Association (now the Land Use Education Program). Charlie was also a Master Gardener and volunteered in educational workshops in the community. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 9 until 11 a.m. at the Horne Funeral Home, 1300 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg, VA 24073, (540) 382-2612. A memorial service will be held immediately thereafter at 11 a.m. in the chapel, with interment and military funeral honors to follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Condolences can be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.
