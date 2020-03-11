March 8, 2020 Sue Mitchell Edwards, 87, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born in Roanoke to the late Earl and Gladys Mitchell. Sue was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Roanoke. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Earl Mitchell Jr.; beloved son-in-law, Alan Tarter; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Surviving are her husband of 69 years, David L. Edwards Sr.; children, David Jr. (Robin), Danny (Kathy) and Mary Kate Edwards; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel with Ministers Jim Rivers and Tim Dayton officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

