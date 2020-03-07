March 5, 2020 Gloria Marie Edwards, 66, of Roanoke, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. A celebration of her life will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Vinton. The family will receive friends following the service. Online condolences and more information may be found at www.lotzfuneralhomevinton.com.

