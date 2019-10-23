September 28, 1935 September 28, 2019 Yoshiko I. Eden, 84, formerly of Vinton, Va., passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the Watson Home in Warren, Pa. She was born September 28, 1935 in Tokyo, Japan. She played the piano and organ for many churches in the area. She is survived by her son, Dr. Benjamin Eden and his wife Natalie of Warren, Pa., and a daughter, Karen Eden of Aurora, Colo. A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Living Water Baptist Church, 627 Vale Ave. Vinton, Va. Inurnment will be in Franklin Memorial Gardens in Rocky MT, Va. Memorial donations may be made to the Watson Home, 1200 Conewango Ave. Warren, Pa. 16365. Condolences to the family may be made at www.nelsonfuneralhome.net.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.