EDDY Loretta Joyce Doss August 24, 2019 Loretta Joyce Doss Eddy, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 24, 2019. She was proceeded in death by her husband, John Everett Eddy. She is survived by her children, Everett "Butch" and Vicki Eddy, Larry and Jean Eddy, Tena and George Ferguson; and numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be at Barnett Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, Wytheville, Va. Family and relatives will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and friends and community will be received from 12 to 1 p.m. Service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be at West End Cemetery, Wytheville, VA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.highlandfuneralservice.com. Barnett Funeral Home, Wytheville, VA is serving the Eddy family.

