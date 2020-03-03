March 2, 2020 Virginia Irene Flint Echols, 89, of Roanoke, Va., joined her husband "Pete" on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Heaven. Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James H. Echols; her parents, Ocie Virginia Luckado Flint and Seymour Colonel Flint; and her brother, James Colonel Flint. She is survived by her brother, Graham Corbin Flint and wife, Marlene, of Hayward, Calif.; children, Renee Baldwin and husband, Richard, J. Barry Echols of Salem, and Pat Morrison and husband, Philip, of Fayetteville, Ga.; grandchildren, Greg Baldwin and fiancée, Shelly Wood, Traci Rose and husband, Mike, Kevin Baldwin and wife, Cassandra, Tabatha Echols, Connie Echols, Chris Morrison and wife, Tracy, of Winder, Ga., Michael Morrison and wife, Lindsay, of Fayetteville, Ga., and Sandy Sage and husband, Aron, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and great-grandchildren, Dustin and wife, Courtney, Brianna Baldwin, Nathan and Scott Rose, Lily Morrison, Remy Morrison and Ayra Sage. Irene also has many nieces and nephews. Irene worked for K-Mart for over 30 years, retiring on January 31, 1996. The last 20 years were at the K-Mart on Franklin Road. She and Pete especially loved their three dachshunds, "little Mama," Missy and Peewee. Irene loved flowers, working in the yard and she loved to sing. She also enjoyed collecting around the neighborhood for March of Dimes, MS and heart disease. Irene was a member of the Laureate Alpha Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi and Penn Forest Wesleyan Church. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Richfield Care & Recovery Center 4th floor, Lavender and the JC Thomas Center for their love and care during her stay there. Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor Dava Hensley officiating. Interment will follow at Ross Cemetery in Sinking Creek. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MS Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
