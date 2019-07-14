EBEL Nordis November 19, 1931 July 12, 2019 Nordis Ebel, 87, of Ferrum, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born November 19, 1931 to the late Coy Prillaman and Myrtle Lemons Prillaman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first two husbands, William Huston Jones and Marvin Pierce; a son, Jeffery Lee Jones Sr. Surviving is her husband, Albert Ebel Sr.; daughter, Mary Gaye Starkey; sister, Diane Brim (Jerry); five grandchildren, Tabitha Hale, Sabrina Brooks, Ben William Starkey, Bronson Lee Starkey, Jeffery Lee Jones Jr.; eleven great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday from Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home (Town Chapel) with Pastor Jerry Brim officiating. Interment will follow in Henry Memorial Park. Her family will be receiving friends from 6 to8 p.m. Sunday at Lynch Conner-Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Ave., Rocky Mount.

