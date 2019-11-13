EASTER Robert Lee June 10, 1969 November 11, 2019 Robert Lee (Bobby) Easter, 50, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Born June 10, 1969 he was the son of Carl Lee Easter and the late Carolyn Ann Spangler Ratcliffe. His maternal grandparents, Marvin C. and Margaret Spangler also preceded him in death. He is survived by his son, Robert Justice Easter of Dublin; father and stepmother, Carl Lee and Ann Easter of Catawba, Va.; sister, Teri Ann (David) Brown of Pulaski; stepsister, Renee Mullins of Roanoke; stepbrother, Christopher (Calli) Piltman of Roanoke; special friend, Sonya Schnicke of Dublin; several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with the Rev. Don Sizemore officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakwood Cemetery, Pulaski. The family will receive friends between 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be sent to Medi-Home Hospice, 336 N Washington Ave., Pulaski, VA 24301. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com. Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

