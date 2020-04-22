October 8, 1930 April 19, 2020 On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Velma "Jean" Britt Earles, age 89, of Christiansburg, Virginia, left this temporary world for her eternal home in Heaven. Jean was born in Cambria, Virginia, on October 8, 1930. Jean was the daughter of the late William Lewis Britt and Lelia Victoria Ramsey Britt, and the daughter-in-law of the late James Victor Earles and Katherine Lewis Wright Earles. Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Lewis Earles Sr.; a daughter who died at birth; her loving daughter, Carol Lewis Earles; sisters, Evelyn Britt Via and Jeanetta Britt Luther; brother, Kenneth Lewis Britt Sr.; and sister-in-law, Glenna May Earles. Jean is survived by her loving son, James Lewis Earles Jr.; granddaughters, Kristen Gutzmer (Chris), Katherine "Katie" Brown (Charlie), and Kendall Misenheimer (Rusty); grandson, James Kirkwood "Kirk" Earles, and their mother, Linda Kirkwood. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Carol Jean Britt; brother-in-law, Charles Luther; and many other relatives and dear friends. Jean was a lifelong member of Cambria Baptist Church and accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at age nine. She served the Lord in many capacities over the years and loved her church family. She will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020, in Sunset Cemetery, Christiansburg, Virginia. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel and she will be missed by everyone who knew her. In lieu of flowers, Jean requested donations be made to Cambria Baptist Church, 1310 Cambria Street, N.E., Christiansburg, VA 24073, in her memory, or to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215, in memory of Carol Lewis Earles.

