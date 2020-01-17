July 22, 1960 January 14, 2020 Tammie Earick, 59, of Roanoke, Va., left her body early on Tuesday morning, January 14, 2020. She was small but mighty, a firecracker, straight shooter, loving mother, loyal friend, fashionista, and comedian. She fought a fast and fierce battle with lung cancer before growing her fabulous wings. Tammie was preceded in death by mother, Maydean Ellis; father, Jim Ellis; and brother, Melvin Ellis. She is survived by son David Earick and wife, Jordan Earick, of Bedford, Va.; daughter, Ashley Earick of New York City; brother, Danny Ellis and wife, Judy Ellis, of Moneta, Va.; brother, Johnny Ellis and wife, Margie Ellis, of Houston, Texas; brother, Ricky Ellis and wife, Brenda Ellis of Moneta, Va.; sister, Nancy Bohn and husband, Jimmie Bohn, of Moneta, Va.; grandson, Weston Earick of Bedford, Va.; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved puppy dog, Tootie. Celebration of life service will be held at Vinton War Memorial on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2 until 6 p.m. The venue can receive flower deliveries Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 4 p.m and Sunday beginning at 9 a.m. Casual dress.
