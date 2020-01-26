Eanes Ronney Alvis April 18, 1943 - January 24, 2020 Ronney Alvis Eanes, age 76, of Pilot, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, at his home. He was born in Pilot, Va., on April 18, 1943, to the late Roscoe Alvie and Mary Edith Lutz Eanes. He was also preceded in death by his son, Ricky A. Eanes and sister, Christine Eanes Spencer. Ronney retired after 35 years of law enforcement, having served with the Virginia Tech Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and the Christiansburg Police Department. Ronney was a member of McDaniel Masonic Lodge No. 86 AF & AM and the F.O.P. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Brenda Dudley Eanes; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Eanes and Byron H. Dickerson; granddaughter, Amanda D. Dickerson; grandson, Tanner A. Eanes; daughter-in-law, Whitney Chumbley Eanes; brother-in-law, Charles E. Spencer; and sisters-in-law, Wanda D. Funkhouser, Merle D. Nelson, Sonja D. Hollandsworth and husband, Ren. A memorial service will be conducted on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 6 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Charles E. Spencer, the Rev. Mark D. Spencer, and the Rev. Ronald D. Spencer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1610 Auburn School Drive, Riner, VA 24149.
