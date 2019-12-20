December 18, 2019 Melissa Robinson Ealey, of Radford, entered into eternity on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving husband and family. Melissa was a Christian and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church, Radford, Va., and a former member of Ferbie Chapel Church, Pound, Va. She was blessed with a beautiful voice which she used for God's glory and sang with her family the Grace Quartet for many years. She loved music, singing, poetry, photography, flowers, her dog, Riley, and her family. Although she was never blessed with children of her own, each one of her nieces and nephews held a special place in her heart. Her great nephew gave her the name "Mamaw Missy" of which she was honored. She was an employee of Va. Tech for the last 19 years. Melissa was preceded in death by her parents, William Lester and Thettie Meade Robinson; one brother, Randy Robinson; one sister, Emma Jo McKisic; her father-in-law, Bud Ealey; her paternal grandparents, Hobart and Flora Robinson; and her maternal grandparents, John and Winnie Meade. Survivors include her loving husband of 31 years, James E. Ealey, Radford, Va., brother, Danny Robinson; sister, Karen Elkins and husband, Mike, all of Pound, Va.; sister, Debbie Mercer and husband, Roy, of Brunswick, Ga.; sister, Lisa Reynolds and husband, Brian, Radford, Va.; mother-in-law, Joyce Surratt, Radford, Va. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Danny W. Robinson, Rick McKisic, Tim McKisic, Brett Johnson, Matthew Mercer and Andy Elkins. Honorary pallbearers are all nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces. The family would like to thank Dr. McCoy and the Blue Ridge Cancer Center, Blacksburg, Va., for their kindness and wonderful care of Melissa. Visitation will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Church, Radford, Va. on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a service following at the church. A visitation will also be held at Baker Funeral Home in Pound, Va. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 until 7 p.m. with service to follow. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 1 p.m., Meade Family Cemetery, Pound, Va. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg , Va. and Baker Funeral Home, Pound, Va.
