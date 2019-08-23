DYNES, John Anthony August 16, 2019 John Anthony Dynes, 83, Died Friday, August 16, 2019 at Ivy Hall after a brief illness. He leaves his son, John Dynes; his brother, Paul Dynes; three grandchildren, an extended family and friends. Born in Indianapolis, Ind., son of Raymond and Violet Dynes, he was raised in Indianapolis. In his early years he worked in the family furnace business, in a local butcher shop and attended Catholic school. He graduated from Indiana University and spent two years in the ARMY as a Lieutenant. Mr. Dynes went to work for Whitman Publishing but spent most of his career at Dynes & Co. as a manufactures representative selling packaging and processing equipment to the food and pharmaceutical industries in the Southeast. Raising a family with his then wife Sherry, as an early resident on Smith Mountain Lake, John was an avid sailor and loved the equine activities the family enjoyed. After 31 years, he moved to a mountain top in Eagle Rock, Va. where he enjoyed photography and woodworking. He spent the last seven years at his home in Nicholson Ga., close to his son and family in Johns Creek. He was a loving and giving father, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be missed. A private service will be held for the family.

