August 17, 1926 December 27, 2019 Ruby Agee Hawley Dyer, 93, of Salem, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born on August 17, 1926, the daughter of the late Sarah Agee and Floyd Agee Sr. Ruby was a retired LPN with 30 years of service at Carilion. She volunteered with both the Literacy Program and Meals on Wheels. Surviving are a daughter, Donna Watters and husband, Alex; a grandson, Todd McFall and wife, Sally; a great-grandson, Walker McFall; a stepdaughter, Mary Dalton; a stepson, Jim Dyer; a sister, Madelyn Bonham; a brother, Floyd Agee Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their dedicated care and service. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, from Oakey's South Chapel. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude or to Angels of Assisi in Roanoke. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
DYER, Ruby Agee Hawley
