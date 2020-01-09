January 6, 2020 Mary Jane Dent Dye, 94, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Polie Dent. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Serenity Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service.
