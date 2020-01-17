January 15, 2020 Wanda Burton Duncan, 85, of Salem passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The family will receive friends at Lotz Funeral Home in Salem on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 5 until 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Lotz Funeral Home Chapel in Salem on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
