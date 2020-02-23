February 19, 2020 Sandra Sue Duncan of Blacksburg, went home to be with the Lord and her Mom on February 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Jean Spence; grandparents, Millard and Annie Snider; and her nephew, Travis Paul Spence. She is survived by her father, Paul Spence; daughter, Sabrina Wesel; son, Christopher Duncan; brothers, Paul Spence Jr. and wife, Debbie, Michael Spence, and Richard Spence; grandchildren, Dayton Kidd, Karston Kidd, Landon McCoy, Jayla Duncan, Jasmine Duncan, and Christian Wolfe; great-grandchild, Kinslei Kidd; several nieces and nephews; and many other close friends and family. Sandra was an employee at the VA Tech Athletics Department and the Weight Club in Blacksburg. She was dedicated to her work and loved those she worked with like family. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at McCoy Funeral Home, in Blacksburg, Va.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.