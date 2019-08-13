DUNCAN Robert Luther July 22, 1936 August 10, 2019 Robert Luther Duncan, 83, of Radford, Va., passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was a retired machine operator at Kollmorgen and a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Minnie Duncan; grandson, Daniel Duncan; great grandson, Duncan Hines; great great grandson, Maddox Mullins; and four brothers, John, Stanley, Dempsey, and Leo Duncan. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Connie Duncan; daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Mark Hines; son and daughter-in-law, Rob Jr. and Karen Duncan; 13 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Services will be private. The Duncan family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

