November 15, 2019 Rev. Nancy Jean Wood Duncan, 81, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 15, 2019. She was a retired minister with the Church of God of Prophecy. Nancy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Donald R. Duncan; parents, Garland M. Wood and Irene Wood; siblings, Clayton, Jack, Wilburn, James (Jim), Garland (Butch) Wood Jr., Lorene Shell, Mayonia (Mae) Fink, and Stella Davis; and mother-in-law, Thelma B. Price. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving are her four sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff Duncan and Shari Duncan, Tony Duncan of Salem, David Duncan and Teresa Duncan of Chesterfield, and Tim and Linda Duncan of Amelia; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy L. Wood of Vinton; and many nieces and nephews all whom she loved dearly. The family would like to give special thanks to Springtree Rehabilitation Center and the Good Samaritan Hospice for all their loving care. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at The Church of God of Prophecy, 2302 Roanoke Ave., SW, Roanoke, with Pastor Sammy Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

