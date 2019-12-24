December 22, 2019 Nancy Carroll Duncan, 81, of Christiansburg, formerly of Radford, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She is survived by her two sons; and one granddaughter. Arrangements with Horne Funeral Home & Crematory 540-382-2612.
Duncan, Nancy Carroll
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.