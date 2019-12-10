December 7, 2019 Linda Gail Duncan, 69, of Christiansburg, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lewis Duncan; son, Matthew Duncan; brother, Leonard "Shorty" Dowdy; and mother, Mary Conner. Linda is survived by her daughters, Linda Charlene Duncan and Maria Ann Hamlin and husband, Pat; grandchildren, Elizabeth McGuire and wife, Laura, Frank McGuire and Raven Vest, Patricia Atkinson and husband, Brandon, and Kenny Hamlin and Chyanne; great-grandchildren, Mikey Rose, Haylee and Brandan Atkinson, April and Mathew Hamlin, and David Vest; siblings, Geneva and George Hutcherson, Butch and Carol Dowdy, Patricia and Sherman Cox, William and Doris Duncan, and Joey Duncan; and special friends, to name a few, Emma Poff, Eddie Hardin, Carl Ford and many more. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

