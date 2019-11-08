DUNCAN Joyce H. November 7, 2019 Joyce H. Duncan, 66, of Floyd, Va., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Topeco Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Maberry Funeral Home Chapel. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.