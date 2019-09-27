April 29, 1956 September 24, 2019 Alice Lee Duncan, 63, of Blacksburg, Va., died, Tuesday, September 24, 2019. She was born in Pulaski, Va. on April 29, 1956 to the late Clovis Lee and Rebecca Rigney Duncan. She is survived by her daughter, Natasha Patrick; sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Ricky Boyd; brothers, Frankie Duncan, Edward Duncan. A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel, Blacksburg.

