August 1, 2019 Doris Kessler Hutton (Dot) Dulaney of Roanoke, Va., passed peacefully from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the age of 95. She was greeted in Heaven by her father and mother, Charles and Claudine Kessler; brother, Vaden Kessler; brother-in-law, Bruce Siler; husband of 25 years, James (Jimmy) Hutton; and husband, William (Bill) Dulaney, of 24 years. Left to cherish her memory are sister, June Siler; sister-in-law, Martha Kessler; son, H.L. (Butch) Hutton; daughter-in-law, Debbie Hutton; grandchildren, James (Meredith) and Joseph Hutton; and great-grandchildren, Quinn and Jax Hutton. Also left to cherish very special memories are her nieces and nephews, Louella Hazzard (Chuck), Teresa Siler Lee (Darnell), Jerry Green, Michael Kessler (Cheryl), and David Kessler (Rhonda). There are numerous great and great-great-nieces and nephews who will cherish and appreciate the stories of the special "Aunt Dottie." Extended family, friends and anyone whom she met for any length of time cannot help but call to memory her warm smile and sincere and gracious hospitality. Who could forget her delicious angel biscuits and her incredible talent when it came to crafts like crocheting, knitting and sewing? The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel followed by a memorial service beginning at noon. Burial will be conducted at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.