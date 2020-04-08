April 4, 2020 Gene Carleton Duff, 81, of Lexington, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Stonewall Jackson Hospital. A private family graveside service will be at New Monmouth Presbyterian Cemetery. Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.

