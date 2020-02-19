February 9, 2020 Vernon Gray Dudley, 78, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Roanoke Catholic School Gymnasium at 1 p.m. with family receiving friends from 12 p.m. until time of service. Interment to follow at East Hill Cemetery in Salem, Va. To express online condolences and read full obit, please visit www.valleyfuneralserviceva.com. Arrangements by Valley Funeral Home.

Feb 22
Visitation
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Roanoke Catholic School Gymnasium
621 N. Jefferson St
Roanoke, VA 24016
Feb 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
Roanoke Catholic School Gymnasium
621 N. Jefferson St
Roanoke, VA 24016
Feb 22
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 22, 2020
12:00AM
East Hill Cemetery
730 East Main Street
Salem, VA 24153
