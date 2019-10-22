DUDLEY Gwendolynn Whitworth October 17, 2019 Matriarch Gwendolynn Whitworth Dudley was called home to her final rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019. She was preceded in her homegoing by one son, Thomas R. Dudley. She leaves four children, Vernon (Mel) Dudley of Raleigh, N.C., Richard (Brenda) Dudley of Tampa, Fla., Marilyn Lovejoy of Roanoke, Va. and Stephanie Oliphant of Charlotte, N.C.; 19 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren, one sister, Prince Ramseur of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers, Vaughan (Carolyn) Whitworth of Los Angeles, Calif. and Al Odell (Christine) Whitworth of San Diego, Calif; daughter-in-law, Peggy Dudley of Charlotte, N.C., Special friend and caregiver, Cordella Lacy, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and devoted friends. Services are being provided by Valley Funeral services. The celebration of life will on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Morningstar Baptist Church, 1513 Rorer Ave. Sw with viewing from 11 a.m. until noon. Memorial services are from noon to 1 p.m. and will be followed by interment at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Salem, Va. The family welcomes all to the repass at Morningstar Baptist Church upon completion of graveside services at Sherwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Good Samaritan Hospice, 2408 Electric Road Roanoke, Va. 24018. goodsamhospice.org or Roanoke Regional Chamber of the American Heart Association 3140 Chaparral Drive #106 Roanoke, Va. 24018. roanokechamber.chambermaster.com
