February 11, 2020 Jason Win DuBois, 48, formally of Salem, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Colorado Springs, Colo., on February 11, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon L. DuBois. Jason is survived by his sons, Gracian and Ethan DuBois; parents, Win and Margaret DuBois; and sisters, Janine (Russ) Bohon and Chantelle (Scott) Eversole, and their families. A private family memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts to Trinity United Methodist Church or Solomon's Mission, P.O. Box 206, Buchanan, VA 24066, would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com or call 540-254-3000.

