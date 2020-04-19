April 15, 2020 Tracy Ann D'Souza, 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia, beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, unexpectedly left this world on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia to Sonja and Dennis D'Souza. Tracy attended the Governor's School at Patrick Henry High School. After graduating with honors from the University of Virginia, she split time working in the Washington, D.C. region and extensively traveling the world--visiting all seven continents. Tracy was a voracious reader and loved performing in improv comedy groups. She recently moved back to southwest Virginia, residing in Christiansburg, and working in software development in Blacksburg. Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Elda Nester, and Frederick and Ann D'Souza; her uncle, Vander Nester; and her aunt, Donna Nester. She is survived by her loving parents; sister, Adrienne D'Souza Imbrigiotta and her husband, TJ; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tracy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tracy's name to the following organizations, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, Mill Mountain Zoo, or to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

