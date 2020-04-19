April 15, 2020 Tracy Ann D'Souza, 39, of Christiansburg, Virginia, beloved daughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, unexpectedly left this world on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. She was born in Roanoke, Virginia to Sonja and Dennis D'Souza. Tracy attended the Governor's School at Patrick Henry High School. After graduating with honors from the University of Virginia, she split time working in the Washington, D.C. region and extensively traveling the world--visiting all seven continents. Tracy was a voracious reader and loved performing in improv comedy groups. She recently moved back to southwest Virginia, residing in Christiansburg, and working in software development in Blacksburg. Tracy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Elda Nester, and Frederick and Ann D'Souza; her uncle, Vander Nester; and her aunt, Donna Nester. She is survived by her loving parents; sister, Adrienne D'Souza Imbrigiotta and her husband, TJ; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Tracy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Tracy's name to the following organizations, Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke, Mill Mountain Zoo, or to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Regular exercise could protect against COVID, UVa researcher says
-
Virus strikes NRV nursing facilities, Montgomery Co. social service cases increase
-
Yokohama tire plant to stay closed in Salem, officials say
-
Carilion announces furloughs, pay cuts
-
Bishop removes outspoken priest from ministry in Martinsville, Rocky Mount
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.