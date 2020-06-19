October 1, 1948 June 16, 2020 Monte John Drinkwine, 71, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, following a courageous battle against a lifelong illness. Monte was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, and friend to many. He was a brilliant scientist, an accomplished handyman, a gifted teacher, and an avid collector. Monte possessed an adventurous spirit, a generous heart, and a strong faith in God. He will be deeply missed by many. Monte is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Valorie Drinkwine; son, Ben Drinkwine (Julie); daughter, Brenda Futrell (Mark); son, Nick Drinkwine (Laura); grandchildren, Julian, Tristan, Grace, Madison, Faust, Wilcox, Gavin, Elliot, Lilah Claire, Hazel, Evelyn, and Camille; mother, Evelyn Drinkwine; sisters, Wendy Jensen (Paul), Tracy Stacy (Jeff), Dani Sheckles (Don); and many other family and friends. Monte was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Drinkwine. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at Faith Alliance Church (7505 Barrens Rd. Roanoke, VA 24019) followed by a Receiving of Family and Friends until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Faith Alliance Church." The service will be conducted by Pastor Joseph Pjecha and Pastor David Fraser. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home.

