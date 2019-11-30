DREWRY SR. James Courtney November 28, 2019 James Courtney (Jim) Drewry Sr., 88, of Clifton Forge, Va., died Thursday, November 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019 in Central United Methodist Church, Clifton Forge. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Clifton Forge. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge. Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge is handling arrangements. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.

