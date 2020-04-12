April 10, 2020 Charlie Drewery, 64, of Vinton, Va., took his final ride on Friday April 10, 2020. He retired from the City of Roanoke after 30 years of service. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlie DREWERY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.