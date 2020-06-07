October 24, 1930 June 3, 2020 Thalia Mae (Basham) Drew transitioned from her earthly home to be with our heavenly Father in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her entire family, her friends, and the lives of everyone she met. Those left to cherish her memory, daughter, Janice Williams; two sons, Odell Jr. (Karen) and Mark Drew; six grandchildren, Keisha Smith, Sheree Williams, Quincy and Myles Drew, Brianna Wilson, and Ashley Saunders; six great-grandchildren, Bryan Presbury, Laila and Lauryn Smith, Zayah Woody, Aydrien and Avery Drew; one brother, Berkley Basham; five sisters, Juanita Ford, Arletha Bonds, Rachel Graham, Agnes Basham and Priscilla Lynch; special son, John Lemon; special daughter Rolanda Mays; and numerous foster children; one sister-in-law, Vernice Penn; four brothers-in-law, Randolph (Carolyn) Drew, Thomas (Jean) Drew, Louis Drew and Albert J. (Josephine) Drew; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid-19, a private homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at High Street Baptist Church Ulas N. Broady officiating. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and the Blue Ridge Cancer Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Virginia Tech will host students on campus. But many classes will remain online.
-
Virginia to enter Phase 2 reopening on Friday with indoor dining and exercise classes
-
Northam denies Trump administration request to send Va. National Guard to 'clamp down' on D.C. unrest
-
Watch Now: Hundreds gather for peaceful protest in Blacksburg
-
As VHSL ponders fall sports, 'anything's possible at this point'
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Do you and your Dad look a-like? Do you know someone that looks like theirs? PERFECT! We’d l…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.