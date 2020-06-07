October 24, 1930 June 3, 2020 Thalia Mae (Basham) Drew transitioned from her earthly home to be with our heavenly Father in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She will be deeply missed by her entire family, her friends, and the lives of everyone she met. Those left to cherish her memory, daughter, Janice Williams; two sons, Odell Jr. (Karen) and Mark Drew; six grandchildren, Keisha Smith, Sheree Williams, Quincy and Myles Drew, Brianna Wilson, and Ashley Saunders; six great-grandchildren, Bryan Presbury, Laila and Lauryn Smith, Zayah Woody, Aydrien and Avery Drew; one brother, Berkley Basham; five sisters, Juanita Ford, Arletha Bonds, Rachel Graham, Agnes Basham and Priscilla Lynch; special son, John Lemon; special daughter Rolanda Mays; and numerous foster children; one sister-in-law, Vernice Penn; four brothers-in-law, Randolph (Carolyn) Drew, Thomas (Jean) Drew, Louis Drew and Albert J. (Josephine) Drew; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Due to Covid-19, a private homegoing service will be held on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at High Street Baptist Church Ulas N. Broady officiating. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Good Samaritan Hospice and the Blue Ridge Cancer Center. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

