DREW Geraldine Talbert April 7, 1932 September 5, 2019 Geraldine Talbert Drew, 87, of Roanoke, Va., was called home to be with the Lord as another one of His Angels on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Those left to cherish her memory are her devoted daughters and son, Paula Drew, Wanda Drew (Derwin), and Henry (Connie) Drew; sister, Barbara Bailey; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Loudon Avenue Christian Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

