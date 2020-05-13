September 5, 1951 May 9, 2020 Carolyn Marie Drew, of Vinton, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. She was born September 5, 1951. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother who loved her family. She was the most caring and giving person. Her smile delighted everyone she met. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Troy and Claudine Hartman; father, Ronald T. and Linda Hartman; mother, Nancy Hartman Britt; sister, Angela Hartman; grandson, Damese Hartman Martin. Surviving is her daughters, Tiffany Hartman Stroud (Reggie), Darlene Drew (Chucky) Alonzo Becks Jr.; Alonzo Becks, long time companion of 40 years; brothers, Stephen Hartman, Tyler and Roderick Moore; grandchildren, India, Herman, Coty, Zane, Landon, Samuel; numerous great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19, private family viewing and graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

