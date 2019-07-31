DRAPER Lucille Webb July 28, 2019 Lucille Webb Draper (Lucy), 82, of Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Franklin, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with Rev. Paul Song officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Beechwood Cemetery, Boykins, Va.

