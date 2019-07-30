DRAPER Lucille Webb July 28, 2019 Lucille Webb Draper (Lucy), 82, of Christiansburg, Va., formerly of Franklin, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Lucy was a longtime realtor in the New River Valley and an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. She loved Virginia Tech football and basketball and the beach. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Laura Webb; as well as several brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Conner Draper; daughters, Lynn Rader, Kurdy Biggs and husband John, Susan Silas and husband Greg; grandchildren, Joey Rader, Gwen Harris, Connor Biggs, Kiernin Biggs, Aaron Durrence, Olivia Durrence, Alison Durrence, Meagan Matechak, Will Silas; great-grandchildren, Harmony Rader, Richie Perry, Bryce Harris; sister, Glenna Webb Pierce; devoted friend, Jane Rivers; as well as many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with Rev. Paul Song officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019 in Beechwood Cemetery, Boykins, Va. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the United Methodist Women of St. Paul United Methodist Church or the American Cancer Society; 2840 VA-419 Suite 106A, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

