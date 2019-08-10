DRAPER JR. Lewis Winston August 5, 2019 Lewis Winston Draper Jr., 51, of Roanoke, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Monday August 5, 2019. A visitation will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home in Roanoke, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday August 12, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.