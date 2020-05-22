February 2, 1925 May 21, 2020 Elizabeth Turner "Libbie" Downing, 95, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born in Henry, Virginia, on February 2, 1925, to the late Edgar Lee Turner and Florence Webster Turner. Libbie was also predeceased by her first husband, Hartwell Doss Glass; her son, Hartwell Lee Glass; her second husband, Carroll Alvin Downing; and her sister, Lucille Turner Covey. Libbie is survived by her stepsons, Jimmy Wayne Downing (Carol) of Charlottesville, Ronald Van Downing (Veronica) of Roanoke, and Perry Ray Downing (Jessica) of Roanoke; her grandchildren, Christopher Downing, Emily Downing Sims (Shane), James Downing (Megan), David Downing (April), Lisa Downing Angle (Brian), and Daniel Downing (Brittany); and her seven great-grandchildren, Mollie, Madeline, Jackson, Kennedy, Lincoln, Claire and Lucas. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth DOWNING as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.