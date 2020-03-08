July 21, 1935 March 7, 2020 Barbara Moore Downey, 84, of Christiansburg, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, in the care of her loving family. She was the wife of the late Edward Ray Downey for 52 years. Born on July 21, 1935, at Stapleton in Amherst County, she was a daughter of the late Maggie Litchford and Charlie Christian Moore. Barbara loved spending time with her family, playing golf, reading, painting and enjoying the company of all those she met, especially while dining at local restaurants. She had a 40-year career with C&P Telephone Company in Roanoke and was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. Barbara loved sharing her talents as Lollipop the Clown. She is survived by her two sons, Terry Downey, of Christiansburg, and Timothy Downey and his wife, Wendy, of Radford; three grandchildren, Taylor Hanks and husband, Chip, Brandon Downey and Che Shepherd; one sister, Ivan Harless; two brothers, Thomas "Bo" Moore and Floyd Moore; brother-in-law, Jimmy Downey; special niece, LaFaye Martin and her family; special nephew, Tommy Harless; and her many friends at Mount Comfort United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Joe, Leslie, Warren and R.B. Moore; two sisters, Darlene Wooldridge and June Freeman; and special brother-in-law, Lindy Freeman. The family extends a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Good Samaritan Hospice for their excellent and loving care. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home, Appomattox, by the Rev. John Flood, with burial to follow in the Moore Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Robinson Funeral Home. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
