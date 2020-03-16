July 11, 1926 March 15, 2020 Russell Jay Dowdy, age 93, of Blacksburg, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Heritage Hall Health Care Center. He was born in Montgomery County, Va., on July 11, 1926, to the late James Kent and Lena Elizabeth Sowers Dowdy. Russell retired from Bell Atlantic with 33 years of service. He was a long time member, deacon, and trustee of the Blacksburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific. He is survived by his wife, Fleta Smith Dowdy; sons and daughters-in-law, Jay and Cindy Dowdy, Joe Dowdy, Jeff Dowdy, and Jerry and Robin Dowdy, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Mae Waldrop; and brother, Jimmy Dowdy. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Belmont Christian Church. Interment will follow at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, in Christiansburg. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.

