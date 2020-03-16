July 11, 1926 March 15, 2020 Russell Jay Dowdy, age 93, of Blacksburg, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Heritage Hall Health Care Center. He was born in Montgomery County, Va., on July 11, 1926, to the late James Kent and Lena Elizabeth Sowers Dowdy. Russell retired from Bell Atlantic with 33 years of service. He was a long time member, deacon, and trustee of the Blacksburg Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was a veteran of the United States Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific. He is survived by his wife, Fleta Smith Dowdy; sons and daughters-in-law, Jay and Cindy Dowdy, Joe Dowdy, Jeff Dowdy, and Jerry and Robin Dowdy, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Mae Waldrop; and brother, Jimmy Dowdy. Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Belmont Christian Church. Interment will follow at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens, in Christiansburg. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at the McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
UPDATED: VDEM employee tests positive for coronavirus; Virginia Gov. Northam bans events over 100 people statewide
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.