September 9, 2019 Roger L. Dowdy, 76, of Christiansburg, Va., passed away on September 9, 2019. He was a Veteran of the United Staes Marine Corps. Roger was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Traxel; father, Roy Dowdy; grandson, Daniel Bishop; and sister, Betty Norman. He is survived by his wife, Judy Dowdy; son, William Dowdy (Donna); daughter, Jennifer Sowers (Brian); grandchildren, Alesha Sharp (Rob), Amber Sowers, MiKayla Sowers; great-granddaughter, Chloey Sharp; sisters, Linda Wallace, Susan Martin; several nieces and nephews; and his special little dog, Gabby. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home. Services with military rites will follow in the Chapel at 5:30 p.m. with Pastor Kenneth Wells officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.hornefuneralservice.com.

